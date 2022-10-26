Music Videos SZA Announces 'Shirt' Single Release, Teases Video / 10.26.2022

SZA is finally giving fans what they’ve been waiting for.

On Friday, the singer is set to return with her long-awaited single “Shirt,” which arrives alongside a music video. She shared a teaser from the Dave Meyers-directed clip starring actor LaKeith Stanfield.

Thursday 9PM PST / Friday 12AM EST pic.twitter.com/mvrma8hA5e — SZA (@sza) October 26, 2022

SZA previously said that the song would feature Doja Cat, but there is no mention of Doja in the trailer.

“Shirt” was first teased on Instagram in late 2020 before it exploded on TikTok with a dance challenge. The Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins-produced track was also previewed at the end of SZA’s “Good Days” video.

During her performance at Austin City Limits, SZA revealed that “Shirt” was supposed to drop earlier this month, but was delayed because she needed to make an edit to the video.

“It didn’t come out because I looked at the video and I was stressed, one small thing in the video,” she said. “So, I fixed that and it is turned in and it is about to come out. That’s the truth.”

SZA confirms the “Shirt” video has been officially turned in and is coming out soon pic.twitter.com/08lcbatsJT — CTRL FACTOR (@CtrlFactor) October 15, 2022

SZA wasn’t going to include “Shirt” on her upcoming sophomore album, but she changed her mind after its viral success. “It’s always interesting to see what people gravitate toward and what they don’t,” she told PEOPLE. “And I think that teaches a lot about the human psyche and our culture at the same time. It’s always a surprise for me, always on both ends, whether something is positively received or negatively received.”

This marks the first new music from SZA since “Hate U” in December 2021. She recently told TMZ that she has recorded around 100 songs for the follow-up to her 2017 debut Ctrl, which does not have a release date.

“It’s probably my most unisex project yet. It’s definitely for everybody in a different way,” she told Variety.