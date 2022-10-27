Tracklistings Stream dvsn's New Album 'Working On My Karma' / 10.27.2022

dvsn is back.

The R&B duo, comprised of singer Daniel Daley and producer Nineteen85, is just hours away from releasing its fourth studio album, Working On My Karma.

In addition to the lead single “If I Get Caught,” which sparked an internet frenzy, the 12-track set includes appearances from Jagged Edge, who appears on the ballad “What’s Up,” while Bleu guests on the opening track “Last Time.” Production comes courtesy of Jermaine Dupri, Bryan Michael-Cox, Sean Garrett, Boi-1da, and more.

According to a press release, Working On My Karma “is a story about love, regret, and the potential emotions that can arise after acting on ego” with the “R&B sound [fans] know and love with a new twist.”

This marks the Toronto duo’s first project since 2021’s joint mixtape with Ty Dolla $ign, Cheers to the Best Memories. Prior to that in 2020, they dropped A Muse In Her Feelings, their second studio album featuring Future, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Summer Walker, Snoh Aalegra, and more.

Stream Working On My Karma below.