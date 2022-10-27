News Victor Boyko/Getty Images Kanye West Shuts Down Donda Academy / 10.27.2022

All falls down.

Kanye West’s empire continues to crumble in the wake of his anti-Semitic outbursts. Following Adidas, CAA, and Balenciaga, Ye has announced that his school Donda Academy is shutting its doors.

“Here’s the clout you’re looking for. My school is being shut down,” he wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post directed at his former head of media, Jason Lee.

🚨 Kanye West goes after wannabe internet “Blogger” Jason Lee. “HERE’S THE CLOUT YOU’RE LOOKING FOR” pic.twitter.com/24RaKBw25Q — Rap Alert (@rapalert1OO) October 27, 2022

The school’s principal, Jason Angell, sent an email to the parents of students announcing that “at the discretion of our founder, Donda Academy will close for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year effective immediately.”

BREAKING: Kanye West’s Donda Academy school has been closed. pic.twitter.com/GRBSfsQGb6 — Rap Alert (@rapalert1OO) October 27, 2022

Headquartered in Simi Valley, Calif., the unaccredited Christian prep school required families to sign nondisclosure agreements. According to TMZ, there were about 100 students in total, with half on scholarships from Kanye. The others were reportedly paying $15,000 a year in tuition.

“Our leadership team will be working diligently to assist all families during this transition, ensuring that every scholar has what they need to succeed in their next community in a prompt and gracious manner,” Angell writes.

The school plans to reopen in September 2023. “We are confident that our scholars will continue to advance as the creative innovators, influencers and academic leaders of the next generation,” concludes the letter.

West, who returned to Instagram on Wednesday after his suspension, also claimed that he has lost $2 billion in one day following his hateful comments. “The money is not who I am. The people is who I am,” Ye wrote in a post to Endeavor CEO Ari Emmanuel.

His sports management company, Donda Sports, has also lost two of its star athletes. Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown announced that they have cut ties with West following his comments.