Kodak Black Drops New Album 'Kutthroat Bill: Vol. 1'

Kodak Black returns with his second album this year, Kutthroat Bill: Vol. 1.

The 19-track collection, which was briefly released to streaming services earlier this month, features the singles “Walk,” “Spin,” and the Metro Boomin-produced “I’m So Awesome,” with appearances from Lil Crix, VVSNCE, NFL Tuewop, and Prince Swanny.

Kutthroat Bill: Vol. 1 arrives eight months after Kodak’s gold-certified album Back for Everything, which spawned the platinum-certified hit “Super Gremlin.”

Kodak is nearing the end of his deal with Atlantic Records. According to Billboard, he has one release left in his contract before he heads to Capitol Music Group.

Stream Kutthroat Bill: Vol. 1 below.