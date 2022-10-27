Kodak Black Drops New Album 'Kutthroat Bill: Vol. 1'
/ 10.27.2022
Kodak Black returns with his second album this year, Kutthroat Bill: Vol. 1.
The 19-track collection, which was briefly released to streaming services earlier this month, features the singles “Walk,” “Spin,” and the Metro Boomin-produced “I’m So Awesome,” with appearances from Lil Crix, VVSNCE, NFL Tuewop, and Prince Swanny.
Kutthroat Bill: Vol. 1 arrives eight months after Kodak’s gold-certified album Back for Everything, which spawned the platinum-certified hit “Super Gremlin.”
Kodak is nearing the end of his deal with Atlantic Records. According to Billboard, he has one release left in his contract before he heads to Capitol Music Group.
Stream Kutthroat Bill: Vol. 1 below.
TRENDING
Kanye West Responds After Being Dropped by Balenciaga
“That was one of the most freeing days.”
10.22.2022
Latto Responds to Claim Lil Wayne Denied Her 'Lollipop' Sample Request
Latto stepped in to debunk the false report.
10.24.2022
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Kids Transform Into Hip-Hop Icons for Halloween
The West kids channeled Snoop Dogg, Aaliyah, and Eazy-E during their Halloween photo shoot.
10.26.2022
Lil Wayne Declares JAY-Z the 'Greatest Rapper of All Time'
“He’s the Tom Brady of [rap].”
10.27.2022