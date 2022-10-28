Baby Keem and Lil Uzi Vert

Baby Keem and Lil Uzi Vert Team Up on 'Bank Account'

By Devin
  /  10.28.2022

A year after dropping The Melodic Blue, Baby Keem surprises fans with a deluxe edition.

The follow-up to his 2021 critically-acclaimed album includes seven new songs, with appearances from Don Toliver, PinkPanthress, and Lil Uzi Vert, who guests on “Bank Account.”

“And sometimes I forget I’m famous, just like I am Amos / And I can turn your bitch around and f**k her in her anus,” Uzi raps on the track, while Keem reflects on winning his first Grammy (“Put my opps in the pavement”) and his high-profile relationships (“When I f**k a famous bitch, I do it quietly”).

The deluxe album also includes the previously-released “Lost Souls” with Brent Faiyaz and “Highway 95,” which samples Lauryn Hill’s vocals from “Killing Me Softly with His Song.”

Originally released in September 2021, The Melodic Blue includes the 2x Platinum single “Family Ties” featuring Kendrick Lamar, which won Keem a Grammy for Best Rap Performance.

Keem is currently traveling across Europe on Kendrick’s “Big Steppers Tour,” which wraps in December in New Zealand.

Stream The Melodic Blue Deluxe below.

