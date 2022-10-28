New Music Getty Images Baby Keem and Lil Uzi Vert Team Up on 'Bank Account' / 10.28.2022

A year after dropping The Melodic Blue, Baby Keem surprises fans with a deluxe edition.

The follow-up to his 2021 critically-acclaimed album includes seven new songs, with appearances from Don Toliver, PinkPanthress, and Lil Uzi Vert, who guests on “Bank Account.”

“And sometimes I forget I’m famous, just like I am Amos / And I can turn your bitch around and f**k her in her anus,” Uzi raps on the track, while Keem reflects on winning his first Grammy (“Put my opps in the pavement”) and his high-profile relationships (“When I f**k a famous bitch, I do it quietly”).

The deluxe album also includes the previously-released “Lost Souls” with Brent Faiyaz and “Highway 95,” which samples Lauryn Hill’s vocals from “Killing Me Softly with His Song.”

thank u Ms. Hill. — baby keem (@babykeem) October 27, 2022

Originally released in September 2021, The Melodic Blue includes the 2x Platinum single “Family Ties” featuring Kendrick Lamar, which won Keem a Grammy for Best Rap Performance.

Keem is currently traveling across Europe on Kendrick’s “Big Steppers Tour,” which wraps in December in New Zealand.

Stream The Melodic Blue Deluxe below.