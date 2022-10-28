News Getty Images Keyshia Cole Takes Son Out of Donda Academy After Kanye West's Shooting Comments / 10.28.2022

Keyshia Cole’s son is no longer a student at Donda Academy.

The singer revealed that she took her 12-year-old son DJ out of West’s private school in the wake of his disturbing comment about shooting up a school earlier this month.

“COME SMACK ME OR COME SHOOT ME IM THE ONE THAT GOT BULLIED BY THE ENTIRE BLACK CELEBRITY COMMUNITY NOW IM BACK TO SHOOT THE SCHOOL UP,” Ye wrote after being called out by Boosie Badazz.

But his threat didn’t sit well with his “Impossible” collaborator, whose son was enrolled at Ye’s Christian prep school in Simi Valley, Calif.

“I took my DJ out of Donda sadly after ye said he was back to shoot the school up, that scared me a bit,” Keyshia wrote in response to a fan who questioned why a parent would send their child to an “unaccredited religious indoctrination center where you have to sign an NDA to enroll.”

Keyshia also addressed reports that the secretive school requires families to sign nondisclosure agreements, saying that she did not have to. “And there was no NDA signed . Idk who may have but that wasn’t brought up to us,” she added.

I took my DJ out of Donda

In the wake of his many controversies, Ye announced that Donda Academy would be shutting its doors. Late Wednesday, the school’s principal, Jason Angell, sent an email to the parents of students announcing that “at the discretion of our founder, Donda Academy will close for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year effective immediately.”

Just hours later, a parent sent another email inviting students back to Donda Academy. “Join us tomorrow morning in worship for the return of Donda Academy,” read the message. “With the help of our parents and community, we are back and returning with a vengeance!”

However, the school’s future remains unclear. Some of the faculty has reportedly been quitting in protest of Kanye’s anti-Semitic rants, his false allegations about George Floyd’s death, and his controversial “White Lives Matter” shirt.

Donda Academy, named after Ye’s late mother, opened in August. According to TMZ, there were about 100 students in total, with half on scholarships from Kanye. The others were reportedly paying $15,000 a year in tuition.