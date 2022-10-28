News Getty Images Monica Addresses Kodak Black Dating Rumors / 10.28.2022

Monica is shutting down rumors of a romance with Kodak Black. Earlier this week, the R&B singer had the internet in a frenzy after she shared that she was on a date with a mystery man.

“On a date kinda nervous,” she captioned an Instagram Story of herself stepping out of a Maybach.

It was followed by a photo of her posing alongside Kodak while holding a blue Birkin bag, a birthday gift from the rapper.

“THANK YOUUUUU @kodakblack,” she captioned the photo.

Monica dating Kodak Black was NOT on my bingo card 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/cdHdIKnP5Q — ❄️🗝️ (@DiaryOfKeysus) October 25, 2022

It didn’t take long for the internet to start speculating that the 42-year-old singer was on a date with the 25-year-old rapper. “Monica dating Kodak Black was NOT on my bingo card,” tweeted one person.

However, Monica is putting the rumors to rest. On Thursday, she took to Twitter to set the record straight about their relationship.

“Bill & Shimmy My Heart,” she wrote, referencing Kodak by his real name, Bill Kapri. “They know they can trust me with whatever & never have to doubt me!! Not every relationship is about messing or dating!”

She shared her support for Kodak, while joking about being closer in age to his mother. “I hang with their moms because I’m their age! LOL,” she added. “I’m gonna FOREVER love support & encourage them! They don’t play about me.”

In a subsequent tweet, the single mother of three addressed the internet’s interest in her love life. “Life’s too short and so is my attention span for foolishness lmao,” she wrote.

Bill & Shimmy My Heart … They know they can trust me with whatever & never have to doubt me!! Not every relationship is about messing or dating! I hang with their moms because I’m their age! LOL.. I’m gonna FOREVER love support & encourage them! They don’t play about me♥️💤 — Monica (@MonicaDenise) October 28, 2022

I don’t give a damn ! Life’s too short and so is my attention span for foolishness lmao RT @queenstatusmo: @MonicaDenise @Fullmoonaftert1 @MonicaDenise glad that you aren’t focused on the negativity but the positive and the real ones that truly love you ❤️ — Monica (@MonicaDenise) October 28, 2022

This is not the first time Kodak has shown love to Monica. Earlier this month, he and rapper L.O.E. Shimmy surprised the “Friends” songstress with roses during her concert.

On Friday, Kodak dropped his new album Kutthroat Bill: Vol. 1 featuring the single “300 Blackout.”