Drake and 21 Savage

Drake and 21 Savage Cover Vogue

By Devin
  /  10.31.2022

Drake and 21 Savage are modeling for Vogue.

Ahead of the release of their joint album Her Loss on Friday, the duo covers a special October 2022 issue of Vogue. Drake revealed the cover on Instagram, showing him alongside Savage, whose face is covered by his hand.

“Me and my brother on newsstands tomorrow!!” Drake wrote in his caption while thanking Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. “Thanks @voguemagazine and Anna Wintour for the love and support on this historic moment.”

It’s unclear if this is an official Vogue cover. The magazine has not acknowledged the issue and the text mimics the exact copy from the actual October issue of Vogue with Jennifer Lawrence, which has been on newsstands for weeks.

According to Drake’s PR rep, street teams will be handing out copies of the magazine on Monday afternoon in select cities across the U.S.

The cover arrives ahead of Drake and 21 Savage’s joint album Her Loss on Friday. The project was originally slated to drop last week, but was delayed because Noah “40” Shebib tested positive for COVID.

“Our brother @OVO40 got COVID in the middle of the mixing and mastering the crack,” Drake announced. “He’s resting up and we are dropping November 4th.”

News
21 Savage
Drake

