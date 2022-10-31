News Ricky Vigil M/GC Images Kanye West Gets Into Argument with Parent at Son's Soccer Game / 10.31.2022

Kanye West’s beefs aren’t just on social media.

Ye was seen arguing with another parent at his son Saint’s soccer game over the weekend. According to TMZ, Ye got into a heated exchange with an unidentified individual while his 6-year-old son played soccer.

In video footage, Ye waved his arms in frustration while standing on the sidelines, but it’s unclear what he was upset about. Kim Kardashian was seated just 30 feet away on a lawn chair surrounded by security, but she did not react.

Another woman, said to be a family friend, approached Ye and said something before he stormed off the field. A witness says he calmed down and returned a few minutes later to watch the rest of the game without incident.

According to the report, Kim did not interact with Ye during Saturday’s game. Just a few weeks ago at North’s basketball game, West showed up wearing his controversial “White Lives Matter” shirt and also got the cold shoulder from Kim. The Skims mogul has reportedly become “so upset” with her ex-husband’s behavior that she doesn’t even communicate with him anymore without a third party.

Ye has been suspended from Instagram for 30 days after posting a text message exchange between himself and Russell Simmons where he once again made anti-Semitic remarks.

He also clapped back at Q-Tip after the legendary MC shared his support for the Jewish community. “Then Q tip post this while #redmedia been trying to destroy my life,” he posted on the Parler app, adding, “Never meet your heroes.”