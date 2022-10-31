News Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Lori Harvey Remakes Beyoncé's Iconic Videos for Halloween / 10.31.2022

Lori Harvey is winning Halloween.

The skincare mogul took the internet by storm by recreating two of Beyoncé’s iconic music videos for her 2022 costumes.

For her first look, which she revealed on Instagram, the 25-year-old step-daughter of Steve Harvey took it back to 2003 by dressing as Queen Bey from her “Me, Myself and I” video. Harvey nailed the look, rocking a black off-the-shoulder bodysuit and platinum blonde wig with bangs. She even got the matching props, posing in front of the same pink couch and lamp.

Her spot-on costume received praise from her famous friends including SZA, Kylie Jenner, and Winnie Harlow. Kim Kardashian commented with a fire emoji, while City Girl JT dubbed her “Loriyonceeeee.”

Michael B. Jordan’s ex also changed into another one of Bey’s throwback looks from the same video, donning Bey’s glamorous green and white cutout dress with blonde hair and fur shall. Her look was once again celebrated by her millions of Instagram followers including Bey’s own publicist, Yvette Noel-Schure, who wrote, “Killed it here, too.”

But Lori had yet another surprise up her sleeve when she recreated Bey’s video for “Check On It” from the 2006 film The Pink Panther. In one still, she rocked curly brown hair. She also stunned in a pink latex skirt and top with braids and sunglasses that exposed her toned abs while mimicking Bey’s dance moves.

“I actually can’t deal with you anymore,” commented Justine Skye, while La La wrote, “So good!!!”

See the rest of Lori’s internet-breaking look below.