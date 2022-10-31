News Joseph Okpako/WireImage Meek Mill Announces 'Dreams and Nightmares' 10th Anniversary Concert / 10.31.2022

Dreams and Nightmares turns 10.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of his debut album, Meek Mill has announced a special “Meek Mill + Friends” concert at Wells Fargo Center in his hometown of Philadelphia, which will take place during Thanksgiving weekend on Saturday, Nov. 26.

Tickets for the one-night-only show, which will feature special guests, go on sale Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 10 a.m.

Meek Mill & Friends are celebrating the 10th anniversary of 'Dreams and Nightmares' with a homecoming concert on November 26. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, November 2 at 10AM. — Wells Fargo Center (@WellsFargoCtr) October 31, 2022

Meek recently performed the album’s classic intro “Dreams and Nightmares” before Sunday’s Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys game at Lincoln Financial Field.

Released on Oct. 30, 2012, Dreams and Nightmares debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, selling 165,000 copies in its first week. The album featured Drake, Rick Ross, and Mary J. Blige, and spawned singles such as “Amen” and the aforementioned title track.

The announcement comes as Meek gears up to release his first music since 2021’s Expensive Pain. He announced that his mixtape Flamers 5 will drop in two weeks. The project could feature his remix to Ice Spice’s viral hit “Munch,” which he recently teased.

Flamerz 5 in 2 weeks 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — MeekMill (@MeekMill) October 31, 2022

Meek Mill teases his “Munch” remix💎 pic.twitter.com/ihl52VcGbC — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) October 29, 2022

Earlier this year, Meek parted ways with his management at Roc Nation after a decade and launched a strategic partnership with William Morris Endeavor. He also shared plans to release 10 albums as an independent artist.