Davido's 3-Year-Old Son Dies After Drowning / 11.01.2022

Davido’s 3-year-old son has died in an apparent drowning.

According to The Associated Press, Ifeanyi drowned in the swimming pool at his parents’ home in Lagos on Monday night. The Nigerian Afrobeats star was not at home at the time of his son’s death and his mother, Chioma Rowland, was also away.

Lago police spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin told the BBC that one of couple’s domestic staff called the police. He also confirmed that eight employees who were at the residence were being questioned by authorities.

“We are reviewing the CCTV cameras to get additional information about the circumstances of his death,” said Hundeyin. “His body has been deposited in the morgue. We are in touch with his parents. In fact they were with us last night.”

The tragedy comes less than two weeks after Ifeanyi celebrated his third birthday. “I pray with all my heart that God grants you perfect health and pure happiness for as long as humanly possible,” Davido wrote in a heartfelt tribute to his son on Oct. 20. “You will grow to be greater than Me. Happy birthday, son @davidifeanyiadeleke!!!”

Davido got engaged to Rowland, a popular chef and influencer, in 2019. He and Rowland announced plans to marry next year. The singer also has three other children with other partners.

Davido is one of Africa’s biggest artists. He is credited with bringing Afrobeats to the global stage and has collaborated with international acts including Chris Brown and Nicki Minaj.