News Desiigner Says He's Done with Rap After Takeoff's Death / 11.01.2022

Takeoff’s death has had a life-changing impact on Desiigner.

In the wake of the tragedy, the “Panda” hitmaker announced that he is quitting rap. In an emotional Instagram Live, Desiigner was in disbelief as he mourned the loss of the Migos rapper, who was shot and killed outside a bowling alley in Houston on Tuesday morning.

“Why do we do this? Why do we fu**in’ do this? I swear to God…I’m done rapping,” he said while tears rolled down his face.

Desiigner after TAKEOFF passed away,

He quit the game thoo pic.twitter.com/m0xCAYEXnM — Tentasiyo🌻 (@tentasiyo) November 1, 2022

He pointed to his plaques on the wall while adding, “This version of me, it’s done. It’s done. Y’all wanted it, it’s over. Y’all killed Takeoff.”

In the heartbreaking video, Desiigner paid tribute to Takeoff and rap’s other fallen soldiers. “I’m done. I can’t live like this no more. RIP [PnB] Rock. RIP Takeoff. RIP Nipsey. RIP Biggie. RIP everybody, bro.”

He also posted a message on his Instagram Story, reiterating his plans to quit rap. “I’m done rap.”

Desiigner says he won't rap again after Takeoff death 💔 pic.twitter.com/doMr8eKpCC — 5StarBase (@5StarBase) November 1, 2022

Takeoff’s death has hit the hip-hop community hard. Rick Ross, Meek Mill, French Montana, and Chance the Rapper also shared tributes on social media, while Ja Rule and Boosie Badazz said rappers’ lives are at risk.

“This rap shit wack, bro. I ain’t lying. We targets now, bro,” said Boosie. “We used to be heroes. This rap sh*t wack as f**k. Everybody want us out of here.”

Hip hop is being HUNTED… — Ja Rule (@jarule) November 1, 2022

Boosie speaks on the passing of Takeoff & says that rappers “are targets now” but “used to be heroes” 🙏🏽🕊️💔 THOUGHTS⁉️pic.twitter.com/jYhddyAL2f — Power 106 (@Power106LA) November 1, 2022

RIP TAKE OFF “ PRAYERS TO HIS FAMILY 🙏🏾 my god 🥲 — MeekMill (@MeekMill) November 1, 2022