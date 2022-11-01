Desiigner

Desiigner Says He's Done with Rap After Takeoff's Death

By Devin
  /  11.01.2022

Takeoff’s death has had a life-changing impact on Desiigner.

In the wake of the tragedy, the “Panda” hitmaker announced that he is quitting rap. In an emotional Instagram Live, Desiigner was in disbelief as he mourned the loss of the Migos rapper, who was shot and killed outside a bowling alley in Houston on Tuesday morning.

“Why do we do this? Why do we fu**in’ do this? I swear to God…I’m done rapping,” he said while tears rolled down his face.

He pointed to his plaques on the wall while adding, “This version of me, it’s done. It’s done. Y’all wanted it, it’s over. Y’all killed Takeoff.”

In the heartbreaking video, Desiigner paid tribute to Takeoff and rap’s other fallen soldiers. “I’m done. I can’t live like this no more. RIP [PnB] Rock. RIP Takeoff. RIP Nipsey. RIP Biggie. RIP everybody, bro.”

He also posted a message on his Instagram Story, reiterating his plans to quit rap. “I’m done rap.”

Takeoff’s death has hit the hip-hop community hard. Rick Ross, Meek Mill, French Montana, and Chance the Rapper also shared tributes on social media, while Ja Rule and Boosie Badazz said rappers’ lives are at risk.

“This rap shit wack, bro. I ain’t lying. We targets now, bro,” said Boosie. “We used to be heroes. This rap sh*t wack as f**k. Everybody want us out of here.”

