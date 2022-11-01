News Barry Brecheisen/WireImage Hip-Hop Community Mourns Takeoff's Death / 11.01.2022

Takeoff’s death has sent shockwaves throughout the hip-hop community.

One third of Migos was shot and killed outside a bowling alley in Houston on Tuesday. According to reports, Takeoff and Quavo were there playing dice when an altercation broke out and someone opened fire. The 28-year-old rapper was pronounced dead on the scene.

In the wake of the tragedy, Takeoff’s peers took to social media to mourn the devastating loss including Gucci Mane.

“This broke my heart 💔Rest In Peace @yrntakeoff,” said Gucci, who recently collaborated with Takeoff and Quavo on their album Only Built for Infinity Links.

Takeoff’s fellow ATLien, Ciara, was also heartbroken by the news. “My heart hurts to hear about Take Off. It just doesn’t make sense. Gone too soon,” she tweeted.

My heart hurts to hear about Take Off. It just doesn’t make sense. Gone too soon 💔 — Ciara (@ciara) November 1, 2022

An emotional Desiigner was in tears as he went live on Instagram and announced that he was done with rap. “I’m done. I can’t live like this no more,” he said in the heartbreaking video.

Designer in tears over Takeoff’s death and says he is quitting rap 🙏😔💔 pic.twitter.com/VvDKWWSJvg — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) November 1, 2022

Keke Palmer shared her condolences while commenting on the graphic footage of the shooting that was shared on social media. “This is horrible. From the tragedy of the death to the tragedy of there being a video of it online,” she wrote. “It’s all just tragic and I am so sorry to his whole family and all he touched. Really terrible.”

Both Jacquees and Teyana Taylor were in disbelief. “Please tell me this is just a bad dream pleaseeeeeeee I don’t want to believe this lil bro please,” said Taylor.

Ja Rule called for an end to the violence. “Rip Takeoff… this shit has to STOP… sending love to friends and family,” he said before adding, “Hip hop is being HUNTED…”

Rick Ross mourned the loss of a “young legend,” while Tyler, the Creator reposted a photo of Takeoff on his Instagram Story and captioned it, “Safe travels.”

Still reeling from the tragedy, Chance the Rapper recalled his friendship with Takeoff. “It goes without saying that I’m broken hearted and confused this morning,” he wrote. “But I have to say Take is a one of a kind friend that would always acknowledge you, always make sure you was good and would always tell you keep God first. Man I wish I had more times to see u on this earth.”

Bow Wow reflected on recently spending time with Takeoff. “Nawfisde patna gone way to soon… we was just at magic and Kevin hart show together. This beyond unreal,” he said.

See more of the tributes and messages below.

It goes without saying that I’m broken hearted and confused this morning. But I have to say Take is a one of a kind friend that would always acknowledge you, always make sure you was good and would always tell you keep God first. Man I wish I had more times to see u on this earth pic.twitter.com/FxauVhomiq — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) November 1, 2022

We lost a young legend #Takeoff 🙏🏽 — Yung Rénzél 👑 (@RickRoss) November 1, 2022

Rip Takeoff… this shit has to STOP… sending love to friends and family 🕊🙏🏾 — Ja Rule (@jarule) November 1, 2022

Rest In Peace Takeoff 🙏🏽 my condolences 💐 to his family and close friends,very dope artist gone too soon. pic.twitter.com/lNqkkNzzAx — Lloydbanks (@Lloydbanks) November 1, 2022

RIP Takeoff — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) November 1, 2022

RIP Takeoff 💔💔💔

my heart is broken — Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) November 1, 2022