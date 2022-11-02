Tracklistings Gilbert Flores/Getty Images Rihanna, Future, & Burna Boy Join 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Soundtrack / 11.02.2022

The stars are aligning for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The tracklist for the soundtrack to Marvel’s blockbuster sequel has been revealed featuring the Rihanna-led single “Lift Me Up,” which serves as a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman. The Tems-penned track was released last month, marking Rihanna’s first solo release since 2016.

In addition to Rihanna, the 19-track compilation features appearances from Burna Boy, Fireboy DML, Tobe Nwigwe, Snow Tha Product, E-40, and more. Tems covers Bob Marley’s “No Woman, No Cry,” while Future teams up with OG DAYV on “Limoncello.”

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By' soundtrack is available this Friday, November 4 – feat. the lead single "Lift Me Up" from @rihanna, plus performances by @snowthaproduct featuring E-40, and more. Pre-save now: https://t.co/SWVqO92POh pic.twitter.com/iSM66oxAsQ — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (@theblackpanther) November 2, 2022

The album, produced by Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis, and Dave Jordan, was expected to feature a second song from Rihanna called “Born Again,” written by The-Dream and James Fauntleroy, but the song is missing from the tracklist.

Göransson spent over 2500 hours recording the score and soundtrack in six studios, across three continents and five countries. The audience will hear over 250 musicians, two orchestras, two choirs, and over 40 vocalists throughout the film.

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By is set for release on Nov. 4, while the movie starring Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, and Winston Duke hits theaters Nov. 11.

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By Tracklist

1. “Lift Me Up” – Rihanna

2. “Love & Loyalty (Believe)” – DBN Gogo, Sino Msolo, Kamo Mphela, Young Stunna and Busiswa

3. “Alone” – Burna Boy

4. “No Woman No Cry” – Tems

5. “Árboles Bajo El Mar” – Vivir Quintana and Mare Advertencia

6. “Con La Brisa” – Foudeqush and Ludwig Göransson

7. “La Vida” – Snow Tha Product featuring E-40

8. “Interlude” – Stormzy

9. “Coming Back For You” – Fireboy DML

10. “They Want It, But No” – Tobe Nwigwe and Fat Nwigwe

11. “Laayli’ kuxa’ano’one” – ADN Maya Colectivo: Pat Boy, Yaalen K’uj, All Mayan Winik

12. “Limoncello” – OG DAYV featuring Future

13. “Anya Mmiri” – CKay featuring PinkPantheress

14. “Wake Up” – Bloody Civilian featuring Rema

15. “Pantera” – Alemán featuring Rema

16. “Jele” – DBN Gogo, Sino Msolo, Kamo Mphela, Young Stunna and Busiswa

17. “Inframundo” – Blue Rojo

18. “No Digas Mi Nombre” – calle x vida and Foudeqush

19. “Mi Pueblo” – Guadalupe de Jesús Chan Poot