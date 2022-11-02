News Mike Coppola/FilmMagic Dr. Dre Is Selling His Malibu Mansion for $20 Million / 11.02.2022

Dr. Dre is moving out of Malibu.

The hip-hop legend has put his beach house on the market after over two decades. Dre, who bought the oceanfront property in 2000 for about $4.8 million, has listed it for $20 million, according to Dirt.com.

Built in the early 1990s, the three-story mansion is located on a nearly 7,000-square-foot lot on Malibu’s Carbon Beach, nicknamed “Billionaire’s Beach,” and features floor-to-ceiling glass walls, a gated courtyard, and a kitchen with premium stainless appliances.

The nearly 9,000-square-foot contemporary mansion includes a primary bedroom with a fireplace, five guest bedrooms, sitting area and private balcony, recording studio, and gym. It is one of the larger Carbon Beach homes that opens to a beachside balcony.

The lavish digs, which are within walking distance to Nobu Malibu, were last occupied by Dre’s ex-wife Nicole Young amid the couple’s highly-publicized divorce. Dre previously tried to sell the house a decade ago for asking prices of around $11 million to $12.5 million.

In December, the 57-year-old mogul–whose net worth is $400 million–settled his divorce and agreed to pay his ex-wife $100 million. As part of the settlement, he will retain the properties including the Malibu house, two Calabasas mansions, and a $40 million Brentwood estate he bought from Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen.