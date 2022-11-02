Dr. Dre attends the Tom Ford AW20 Show at Milk Studios

Mike Coppola/FilmMagic

Dr. Dre Is Selling His Malibu Mansion for $20 Million

By Devin
  /  11.02.2022

Dr. Dre is moving out of Malibu.

The hip-hop legend has put his beach house on the market after over two decades. Dre, who bought the oceanfront property in 2000 for about $4.8 million, has listed it for $20 million, according to Dirt.com.

Built in the early 1990s, the three-story mansion is located on a nearly 7,000-square-foot lot on Malibu’s Carbon Beach, nicknamed “Billionaire’s Beach,” and features floor-to-ceiling glass walls, a gated courtyard, and a kitchen with premium stainless appliances.

The nearly 9,000-square-foot contemporary mansion includes a primary bedroom with a fireplace, five guest bedrooms, sitting area and private balcony, recording studio, and gym. It is one of the larger Carbon Beach homes that opens to a beachside balcony.

The lavish digs, which are within walking distance to Nobu Malibu, were last occupied by Dre’s ex-wife Nicole Young amid the couple’s highly-publicized divorce. Dre previously tried to sell the house a decade ago for asking prices of around $11 million to $12.5 million.

In December, the 57-year-old mogul–whose net worth is $400 million–settled his divorce and agreed to pay his ex-wife $100 million. As part of the settlement, he will retain the properties including the Malibu house, two Calabasas mansions, and a $40 million Brentwood estate he bought from Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen.

News
Dr. Dre

TRENDING
News

Hip-Hop Community Mourns Takeoff's Death

Drake, Gucci Mane, Ciara, and Chance the Rapper are mourning the tragic loss on social ...
By Devin
11.01.2022
News

Coroner Report Reveals Takeoff's Cause of Death

The Migos rapper was shot in the head and torso, according to the medical examiner.
By Devin
11.02.2022
News

Keyshia Cole Takes Son Out of Donda Academy After Kanye West's Shooting Comments

The singer said she was “scared” after Ye said he was “back to shoot the ...
By Devin
10.28.2022
News

Quavo and Takeoff Address Migos Split

“Sometimes sh*t don’t work out,” said Quavo.
By Devin
10.04.2022
View More

Sponsored Stories