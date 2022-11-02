J. Cole performs during 2022 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

J. Cole Announces 2023 Dreamville Festival

By Devin
  11.02.2022

The Real is back.

J. Cole has announced that his Dreamville Festival will return to his hometown next spring. Now in its third year, the two-day event will be held at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina on April 1-2, 2023.

The official lineup has yet to be announced but fans can expect a headlining performance from Cole along with some of his favorite musical artists and collaborators.

“Dreamville Festival wants to keep growing and building off the success of the expanded two-day event last year. Our team is excited to reunite with our Dreamville family from around the world next spring,” said Dreamville Festival President Adam Roy. “Day ones, JID fans, Ari fans, music fans, everyone is welcome. Consider this your personal invite. Come through, you won’t want to miss Dreamville 2023.”

The inaugural Dreamville Festival was held in April 2019 after being postponed in the wake of Hurricane Florence. The 2020 and 2021 editions were canceled amid the COVID pandemic.

Moree than 80,000 people attended last year’s expanded two-day celebration, which featured the Dreamville crew along with Lil Baby, Wizkid, Kehlani, Ja Rule, Ashanti, and Wale, plus a Gangsta Grillz set with Lil Wayne, Jeezy, and T.I.

Fans can sign up for the Dreamville newsletter to gain access to discounted early-bird tickets when they go on sale later this fall.

J. Cole

