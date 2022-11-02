News Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage Coroner Report Reveals Takeoff's Cause of Death / 11.02.2022

A day after his untimely passing, Takeoff’s official cause of death has been revealed.

The Harris County Medical Examiner reports that the 28-year-old Migos rapper was shot multiple times and died as a result of “penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm.”

According to TMZ, the coroner has concluded its investigation, and states that Takeoff’s body is ready for pickup for funeral services.

Takeoff was killed during a shooting following an argument outside a bowling alley in Houston in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Video footage shows a man holding a gun in the moments before the gunfire. Police say the individual is a person of interest in the shooting investigation.

Takeoff’s Migos bandmates have yet to comment on his death, but Offset changed his Instagram profile to Takeoff. Quality Control Music also released a statement mourning the “monumental loss.”

“It is with broken hearts and deep sadness that we mourn the loss of our beloved brother Kirsnick Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff,” said the label. “Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated.”

Quality Control CEO, Pierre “P” Thomas, also shared an emotional tribute. “Young King @yrntakeoff I don’t know where to begin but I want to say that anybody that knows me knows how much I love you and anybody that knows you knows that you definitely didn’t deserve to die at such a young age,” he wrote. “You came from the stars so I know you will forever be up there watching down on all of us. I will forever love you.”

The tributes have also poured in from the hip-hop community including Drake and Desiigner, who announced in an emotional video that he is done with rap in the wake of the tragedy.