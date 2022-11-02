News Prince Williams/WireImage Cops Searching for Person of Interest in Takeoff Shooting After Footage Surfaces / 11.02.2022

Police are closing in on a suspect in the shooting death of Takeoff.

A new video, obtained by TMZ, shows an armed man standing just feet away from Takeoff and Quavo moments before the fatal shooting outside a bowling alley in Houston early Tuesday. Police say the man is a person of interest in the Migos’ rapper’s death.

The footage shows a new angle of what occurred seconds before the gunfire. A man, dressed in black, is seen with a gun in his right pocket. His hand appears on the weapon. Quavo was seen in a heated exchange that preceded the gunfire.

While the video doesn’t prove that the man fired the first shot, he is seen raising his weapon and seemingly firing it seconds later.

In the wake of the tragedy, Migos’ longtime label Quality Control Music released a statement, mourning the “monumental loss” and revealing that a “stray bullet” is responsible for his death.

“It is with broken hearts and deep sadness that we mourn the loss of our beloved brother Kirsnick Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff,” the statement began. “Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated.”

Neither Quavo or Offset has released a statement, but Offset has changed his Instagram profile pic to Takeoff.

Offset updated his Instagram profile photo to a picture of the late Takeoff 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 #RIPTakeoff

•

📸: Getty Images pic.twitter.com/ZOupwDbxlc — Power 106 (@Power106LA) November 2, 2022

Quality Control’s CEO, Pierre “P” Thomas, took to Instagram to share an emotional tribute to one third of the Atlanta supergroup.

“Young King @yrntakeoff I don’t know where to begin but I want to say that anybody that knows me knows how much I love you and anybody that knows you knows that you definitely didn’t deserve to die at such a young age,” he wrote.

He called for an end to the violence. “We only get 1 life and once it’s gone it’s over, no coming back. So with that being said I want our community to remember that we don’t have to continue to result to violence every time there is a disagreement. It’s ok to love your brother and sister. We all have been guilty of self hate but I pray this never ending cycle will some day change us all.”

He ending by asking that the public respect Takeoff’s family during this difficult time. “This is somebody’s child. Let them get thru this process with peace and love,” he added. “You came from the stars so I know you will forever be up there watching down on all of us. I will forever love you.”

Drake, who toured with Migos on 2018’s “Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour,” also shared a touching tribute to Takeoff.

“I got the best memories of all of us seeing the world together and bringing light to every city we touch,” he said. “That’s what I’ll focus on for now 😔 rest easy space man.”

He also shared a photo of them on set of the video for “Walk It Talk It.” “We were supposed to be all looking like this in our 60s for real,” said Drake.