Cher and Alexander Edwards are seen on November 2, 2022 in Los Angeles

joce zerojack/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Cher and Amber Rose's Ex Alexander 'AE' Edwards Spark Dating Rumors

By Devin
  /  11.03.2022

Do you believe in love?

Cher is sparking romance rumors after she was spotted showing PDA with Amber Rose’s ex-boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards.

The 76-year-old music icon was photographed holding hands with the music executive, 36, as they dined at celebrity hotspot Craig’s in West Hollywood on Wednesday night.

AE escorted Cher inside the restaurant and was later seen kissing her hand in the back of a car. According to TMZ, the two left together shortly after midnight and headed to The Nice Guy where they met up with Tyga.

When photographers spotted Tyga arriving on his own, he responded, “You gon’ miss the real photo” before Cher and Edwards pulled up in their own car.

AE is an executive at Tyga’s label Last Kings Records. The nature of their relationship remains unclear. Last week, Edwards and Tyga met up with Cher at her Malibu mansion.

AE previously dated Rose, the mother of his 3-year-old son Slash. The former couple started dating in 2018 but split last year after Rose accused him of cheating on her with multiple women.

“I’m tired of getting cheated on and being embarrassed behind the scenes,” she said in August 2021. “All 12 of y’all bums (The ones that I know of there’s probably more) can have him. Y’all very much knew he was in a relationship with a baby and y’all decided to f**k him anyway.”

A.E. later apologized for his infidelity. “I want to sincerely apologize to my beautiful wife @amberrose you didn’t deserve what I did to you,” he said. “You’re an Amazing person and a wonderful mother to our boys. I’m sorry for the pain that I’ve caused you, my son Slash and my stepson Sebastian.”

