News Drake and 21 Savage Talk Porn, Marriage with Howard Stern / 11.03.2022

Drake and 21 Savage are full of surprises.

To promote their joint album Her Loss, which drops tonight, the duo has been trolling the internet with a series of staged media appearances including an interview with Howard Stern where they candidly discussed their love for porn.

The shock jock asked the Canadian superstar what type of porn he is watching. “What is your thing?”

Drake didn’t hold back with his response. “Just top, the highest tier of top givers. That’s really what I’m consistently, like on a daily basis tuned into,” he said. “Those are like the real superstars of the world to me.”

The conversation got serious as they opened up about their love lives. Stern asked Drake if he could see himself settling down and getting married.

“I’m sure I could,” he said. “I think that eventually, once all this is said and done for us, that addiction of work and success and forward movement is over, I feel like we’re all gonna need something real. Hopefully, it’s not too late.”

Drake stated that he’s currently in the “habit of dating like four or five women to make one woman.” “Hopefully I’ll find somebody,” he said. “Biggest thing is I need to be inspired so I don’t know how to find that…”

In another clip, Drake revealed that he was in therapy over the pandemic and declared 21 the “pride of London.”

Savage shared his love for books including Charlotte’s Web and Harry Potter. “Savage loves to read. He’s an avid reader. We’ll be in the strip club, backstage at the show, in his hood, on his block and shit, and he’ll just pull a book out,” joked Drake.

EXCLUSIVE: 21 Savage doubles down on his love for “Charlotte’s Web” 🕸️ (Harry Potter is in the mix now too) pic.twitter.com/dPEjzV2cU2 — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) November 3, 2022

EXCLUSIVE: Drake and 21 Savage talk about a potential homecoming to 21’s home country 🇬🇧 “You’re like the pride of London” 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/ND9IWY6NbA — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) November 3, 2022

Drake and Savage’s fake media blitz also included a mock “Tiny Desk” concert and doctored Vogue cover. Savage also participated in Vogue’s “In the Bag” series. Watch the hilarious clip below.