Quavo attends the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Quavo's Assistant Injured During Takeoff Shooting

By Devin
  /  11.03.2022

Quavo’s assistant was among those injured in the shooting that killed Takeoff.

Law enforcement sources say that Joshua “Wash” Washington was one of two other people shot outside a Houston bowling alley on Tuesday morning. According to the TMZ report, the 23-year-old male was rushed to a local hospital minutes after the gunfire. His injuries are described as non-life threatening and he is expected to recover.

In addition to being Quavo’s assistant, Wash lists his title as “operations management” at Quavo’s label, Huncho Records. He has been in the headlines before after a photo of him holding an umbrella for Quavo went viral last August. Quavo went on to claim that he pays his assistant $5,000 per day.

On Wednesday, the Harris County Medical Examiner announced that Takeoff died as a result of “penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm.”

A 24-year-old female was also shot and taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still on the hunt for the killer. Video footage shows a man holding a gun in the moments before the gunfire. Police say the individual is a person of interest in the shooting investigation.

In a statement, Takeoff’s label Quality Control Music mourned the “monumental loss” and said that “senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world.”

In the wake of Takeoff’s death, Offset changed his Instagram avatar to Takeoff’s photo, while Drake, Beyoncé, and 50 Cent shared tributes to the 28-year-old MC.

News

