News Getty Images DRAM Claps Back at Drake After 'Her Loss' Diss / 11.04.2022

Drake is bringing the DRAM-a.

Not only did he take shots at Kanye West and Megan Thee Stallion on his joint album with 21 Savage, but Drake also brought up his past beef with Shelley FKA DRAM.

On the Her Loss track “BackOutsideBoyz,” Drake appears to reveal that there was an altercation between him and the “Cha Cha” hitmaker.

“Tried to bring the dram’ to me, he ain’t know how we cha-cha slide,” he raps on the Lil Yachty-assisted track.

Their issues date back to 2015 when Drake released his hit “Hotline Bling” on the heels of DRAM’s “Cha Cha.” Both songs used the same sample, Timmy Thomas’ “Why Can’t We Live Together.”

At the time, DRAM felt some type of way. “Yeah, I feel I got jacked for my record…But I’m GOOD,” he tweeted.

Yeah, I feel I got jacked for my record…But I’m GOOD. — DRAM back (@shelleysaid) October 20, 2015

After hearing “BackOutsideBoyz,” DRAM has responded. “Woke up to some f**k shit smh,” he tweeted on Friday, while sharing a video in which he addressed Drake directly.

“Somebody tell Drake to shut the f**k up about that shit, man,” he said, explaining that their encounter occurred five years ago.

DRAM claimed that Drake did not lay a finger on him during the fight and that his “bodyguards went to town” on him. “This ni**a never even fu**in’ touched me, ni**a. I pressed his ass,” he continued. “But his bodyguards, not his bitch ass. He didn’t touch me. He’s a bitch. You know that.”

Woke up to some fuck shit smh pic.twitter.com/TGar1PbBDz — DRAM back (@shelleysaid) November 4, 2022

He said he has no problem confronting Drake and even challenged him to a one-on-one fight. “When I see him, I see him. What’s good with the one-on-one, my baby?” he said. “But he don’t want to do that. You gonna have your guys. That’s cool, though. He ain’t touch me though.”

DRAM also brought up Drake’s 2014 altercation with Diddy. “Why don’t you bring up how you got smacked by Diddy or some shit?” he asked.

Her Loss is making a lot of waves. On the song “Circo Loco,” Drake appears to take aim at Kanye West and Megan Thee Stallion, who have both responded to his disses. He also called Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian a “groupie” on “Middle of the Ocean.” Ohanian has since responded to the comment.