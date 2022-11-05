News Getty Images Drake Pays Tribute to 'Legendary' Takeoff / 11.05.2022

Long live Takeoff.

On the eve of the release of his new album with 21 Savage, Her Loss, Drake took to the airwaves for the second episode of “Table for One,” his SiriusXM show on Sound 42.

He opened the show by paying tribute to the “legendary” Migos rapper, who died just days earlier during a shooting in Houston.

“Before I get into the pleasantries, I’d just like to send our deepest condolences from the family to entire QC to our brother Quavo, to our brother Offset to the friends and loved ones of the legendary, unprecedented Takeoff,” said Drake.

The OVO boss reflected on his “brotherhood” with Takeoff, which began following their 2013 collaboration “Versace.” Drake and Migos even toured together on 2018’s “Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour.”

“I’m sure people know how we started, of course, with ‘Versace,'” recalled Drake. “And from there we formed a brotherhood. I always talk about the fact that this is one family. My friends in the music industry are not friends, they’re family. So, our deepest condolences, tragic loss for all of us and a dark cloud over this business that we love so much.”

Takeoff, 28, was killed during a shooting following an argument outside a bowling alley in Houston in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Two others were injured including Quavo’s assistant. A coroner report reveals that Takeoff died as a result of “penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm.”

His untimely death has put things in perspective for Drake. “I just encourage everybody to lock into that mindset no matter where you are, it’s just really a life that’s worth living and everybody deserves that chance,” he said. “It’s unfortunate that one of our dear, dear brothers had to leave us this week.”

He admitted that he is having difficulty processing his death. “It’s tough to even talk about. I don’t even know how to really, I don’t have the words. I feel like I’m rambling,” he continued. “But yeah, again, our deepest condolences from the family and we love you and I appreciate the memories.”

In the wake of the tragedy, there has been an outpouring of support from the hip-hop community. Quavo and Offset have not spoken out publicly, but Offset changed his Instagram profile photo to Takeoff.

Police are investigating the shooting and are looking at a video that shows an armed man reaching for his gun in the moments before the gunfire. The Houston Police Department called the individual a “person of interest,” but he has not been identified.