JAY-Z Likes Tweet Defending Megan Thee Stallion After Apparent Drake Diss / 11.05.2022

JAY-Z is weighing in on the drama surrounding Drake’s perceived Megan Thee Stallion diss.

On Friday, Drake and 21 Savage released their joint album Her Loss, which includes what many believe to be a diss aimed at the Houston hottie. On “Circo Loco,” Drake raps about a woman who lies about getting “shots,” a possible reference to Megan, who was shot in the foot while in a car with Tory Lanez in July 2020.

“This bitch lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion / She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling,” he raps on the Boi-1da and Tay Keith-produced track.

Just moments after the song dropped, Meg responded by calling out Drake. “I know I’m very popular but y’all gotta stop attaching weak ass conspiracy theories in bars to my name lol,” she tweeted. “Ni**as nor hoes EVER address me or @ me WITH a fact or receipts. I AM CLOUT BITCH keep sucking my pussy.”

She continued to rip the OVO rapper for seemingly supporting Tory. “Stop using my shooting for clout bitch ass Ni**as! Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot !” she added. “You ni**as especially RAP NI**AS ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her.”

Now JAY-Z appears to be siding with Megan, who is managed by his company Roc Nation. His “sc” Twitter account liked and later unliked a tweet from BET News host Marc Lamont Hill, defending Megan amid Drake’s apparent diss.

“If Drake released a song with ‘clever’ wordplay that mocked the shooting of a male rapper, or any man for that matter, the same people defending him would be outraged. But of course, he would never do that…” tweeted Hill.

Amid the controversy, Lil Yachty jumped to Drake’s defense, claiming that the “shots” lyric was not about Megan and was instead referencing women who get Brazilian butt lifts aka BBLs. “It has nothing to do with Megan. It’s just women lying about their butt being real when it’s not,” he explained on Instagram Live. “And like ‘stallion’ as in like she’s still like fine, like a stallion. That was it.”

Megan’s lawyer, Alex Spiro, also spoke out about the skeptics who don’t believe Megan was shot, saying that the truth will come out in court when the trial begins next month.

“She is the victim here,” Spiro told TMZ. “Those people are going to look very silly when the facts fully come out here, very silly, and it’s going to be troubling and it’s going to be a stain that stays with them.”