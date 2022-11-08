News Getty Images Justin Bieber to Perform at Takeoff's Memorial / 11.08.2022

Takeoff is receiving a star-studded sendoff.

Thousands of family, friends, and fans will gather to pay their respects to the late Migos rapper during his “Celebration of Life,” which will include a performance from Justin Bieber.

The pop superstar will perform a tribute to the 28-year-old MC at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on Friday, reports TMZ.

It’s unclear what he will perform, but Bieber has collaborated with Migos on songs including “What You See” and “Looking for You.” He also worked with Quavo on hits like “Intentions” and DJ Khaled’s “I’m the One.”

It was previously announced that Rev. Jesse Curney, III, Senior Pastor of New Mercies Christian Church, will officiate the services.

Free tickets are available only to Georgia residents starting today via Ticketmaster. Fans can secure a maximum of two tickets. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the public memorial will start at noon. No photos or video are allowed inside the venue, and all devices will be checked upon entry.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, Takeoff’s family has asked that donations be made to The Rocket Foundation, which supports programs that are saving lives through community-based solutions to prevent gun violence.

Takeoff, whose real name was Kirshnik Kari Ball, was killed following a shooting outside a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1. Police have launched an investigation into his death, but have not named a suspect.

In the wake of the tragedy, family and friends honored him with a balloon release over the weekend.