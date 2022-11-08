News Paras Griffin/Getty Images Yung Bleu Reveals 'TANTRA' Tracklist Featuring Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, & Zayn / 11.08.2022

Yung Bleu is assembling an all-star lineup for his new album TANTRA.

Ahead of its release on Friday, the singer-rapper has revealed the tracklist. In addition to Nicki Minaj on the lead single “Love in the Way,” the 17-track set includes appearances from Fivio Foreign, Lucky Daye, Ty Dolla $ign, and Ne-Yo.

Zayn joins Bleu on “Fire Inside,” while Kelly Rowland guests on “Freak Freak.” On Monday, Bleu released his Lil Wayne collaboration “Soul Child.”

In an interview with Apple Music, he opened up about the follow-up to 2021’s Moon Boy.

“I’m kind of summing up what’s been going on with my career now,” he told Zane Lowe. “My mind state, giving people some classic s**t and just some good songs. Just keep going down that path of giving people beautiful songs. Good songs. Songs that last. So it’s just one of those type of albums where I just take my time with it and just give people songs that’s gon’ last.”

TANTRA arrives Friday. See the tracklist below.

TANTRA Tracklist

1. “Don’t Forget Me”

2. “What Type of Games”

3. “One of Those Nights” feat. Fivio Foreign

4. “Fire Inside” feat. Zayn

5. “F**k Her Face”

6. “The Real Side”

7. “Love in the Way” feat. Nicki Minaj

8. “Freak Freak” feat. Kelly Rowland

9. “Life Worth Living” feat. French Montana

10. “Rich Killaz”

11. “Bad Lil Vibe”

12. “Your Love Is Dangerous” feat. Lucky Daye

13. “Soul Child” feat. Lil Wayne

14. “No Good Decisions”

15. “Feel It Inside” feat. Ty Dolla $ign

16. “Hard to Find”

17. “Walk Through Fire” feat. Ne-Yo