Bleu attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Yung Bleu Reveals 'TANTRA' Tracklist Featuring Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, & Zayn

By Devin
  /  11.08.2022

Yung Bleu is assembling an all-star lineup for his new album TANTRA.

Ahead of its release on Friday, the singer-rapper has revealed the tracklist. In addition to Nicki Minaj on the lead single “Love in the Way,” the 17-track set includes appearances from Fivio Foreign, Lucky Daye, Ty Dolla $ign, and Ne-Yo.

Zayn joins Bleu on “Fire Inside,” while Kelly Rowland guests on “Freak Freak.” On Monday, Bleu released his Lil Wayne collaboration “Soul Child.”

In an interview with Apple Music, he opened up about the follow-up to 2021’s Moon Boy.

“I’m kind of summing up what’s been going on with my career now,” he told Zane Lowe. “My mind state, giving people some classic s**t and just some good songs. Just keep going down that path of giving people beautiful songs. Good songs. Songs that last. So it’s just one of those type of albums where I just take my time with it and just give people songs that’s gon’ last.”

TANTRA arrives Friday. See the tracklist below.

TANTRA Tracklist

1. “Don’t Forget Me”
2. “What Type of Games”
3. “One of Those Nights” feat. Fivio Foreign
4. “Fire Inside” feat. Zayn
5. “F**k Her Face”
6. “The Real Side”
7. “Love in the Way” feat. Nicki Minaj
8. “Freak Freak” feat. Kelly Rowland
9. “Life Worth Living” feat. French Montana
10. “Rich Killaz”
11. “Bad Lil Vibe”
12. “Your Love Is Dangerous” feat. Lucky Daye
13. “Soul Child” feat. Lil Wayne
14. “No Good Decisions”
15. “Feel It Inside” feat. Ty Dolla $ign
16. “Hard to Find”
17. “Walk Through Fire” feat. Ne-Yo

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Yung Bleu and Lil Wayne Team Up on 'Soul Child'

By Devin
  /  11.07.2022
View More
News
Tracklistings
Yung Bleu

TRENDING
News

Kanye West Responds to Drake Diss on 'Her Loss'

“Enough already,” Ye told Drake following the apparent diss.
By Devin
11.04.2022
News

Hip-Hop Community Mourns Takeoff's Death

Drake, Gucci Mane, Ciara, and Chance the Rapper are mourning the tragic loss on social ...
By Devin
11.01.2022
News

Drake and 21 Savage Talk Porn, Marriage with Howard Stern

The duo sat down with the shock jock to promote their album “Her Loss.”
By Devin
11.03.2022
News

JAY-Z Likes Tweet Defending Megan Thee Stallion After Apparent Drake Diss

Hov appeared to show his support for Megan amid the controversy.
By Devin
11.05.2022
View More

Sponsored Stories