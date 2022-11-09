Kanye West attends the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week

Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Adidas to Sell Yeezys Under New Branding

By Devin
  /  11.09.2022

Adidas is moving forward without Ye.

The German sportswear company has announced plans to sell more Ye-inspired sneakers without the Yeezy branding. The shoes would go on sale as early as next year, according to Business Insider.

The decision comes after adidas ended its nine-year relationship with Kanye West in the wake of his anti-Semitic outbursts and other controversial comments.

During its quarterly earnings call on Wednesday, Adidas said that the company owns the designs it made in partnership with Ye.

“Adidas is the sole owner of all design rights registered to existing product,” said Adidas Chief Financial Officer Harm Ohlmeyer. “We intend to make use of these rights as early as 2023.”

Adidas did not elaborate on its future plans, only stating that the company owns “all the versions and new colorways.” The exception is the Yeezy Slide, for which Ye owns the patent.

Adidas also announced during its earnings report that its annual revenue would be $502 million lower than expected this year after the Yeezy deal ended. Adidas previously said that it stood to lose $246 million this year alone.

However, Adidas will save around $302 million in 2023 because of royalties and marketing costs it will no longer pay as part of the Yeezy business.

It’s unclear if Adidas plans to destroy existing merchandise or release it at a later date. “We need to take our time to review what the best options are,” Ohlmeyer said. “When the time is right we will be more concrete.”

Ye previously accused Adidas of copying his designs including the Yeezy Slide. He also blasted Adidas for creating “Yeezy Day” without his approval and not opening physical Yeezy retail stores.

“I’m not standing for this blatant copying no more,” he said while addressing the company’s CEO, Kasper Rørsted. “These shoes represent the disrespect that people in power have to the talent.”

News
Kanye West

TRENDING
News

Kanye West Responds to Drake Diss on 'Her Loss'

“Enough already,” Ye told Drake following the apparent diss.
By Devin
11.04.2022
News

JAY-Z Likes Tweet Defending Megan Thee Stallion After Apparent Drake Diss

Hov appeared to show his support for Megan amid the controversy.
By Devin
11.05.2022
News

Hip-Hop Community Mourns Takeoff's Death

Drake, Gucci Mane, Ciara, and Chance the Rapper are mourning the tragic loss on social ...
By Devin
11.01.2022
News

Eminem's Mother Shares Tribute to Son After Rock Hall Induction

Debbie Mathers said she’s “very proud” of her son in a rare video.
By Devin
11.07.2022
View More

Sponsored Stories