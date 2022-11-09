article-banner

Alicia Keys to Perform at Takeoff's Memorial

By Devin
  /  11.09.2022

Alicia Keys has been added to the lineup for Takeoff’s memorial.

The Grammy-winning songstress is slated to take the stage during Friday’s “Celebration of Life” at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. It’s unclear what she will perform, but TMZ confirms that she will pay tribute to the late Migos rapper.

In the wake of Takeoff’s death, Alicia tweeted, “This is too much. It’s like every day. RIP Takeoff. Sending light to your family and loved ones. We are losing too many too soon!!”

Alicia has not collaborated with Migos, but Takeoff did reveal his desire to work with Alicia shortly before his death. During an interview with “Drink Champs,” Takeoff and Quavo said they recorded a song called “Alicia Keys” for their joint album Only Built for Infinity Links, but it didn’t make the cut because they were waiting for Alicia to feature on it.

“We had to take it off because with no Alicia, no ‘Alicia Keys.’ We gotta get Alicia on there,” said Quavo, while Takeoff added, “But we still got that record in the vault.”

Takeoff’s funeral is shaping up to be a star-studded sendoff. Alicia joins Justin Bieber, who was previously announced as a performer.

Free tickets were available to Georgia residents, but have since sold out. Doors open Friday at 11 a.m. and the service will start at noon. No photos or video are allowed inside the venue, and all devices will be checked upon entry.

Takeoff, whose real name was Kirshnik Kari Ball, was killed following a shooting outside a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1. Police have launched an investigation into his death, but have not named a suspect.

