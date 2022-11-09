DaBaby Claps Back at Critics on 'Big Energy' Freestyle
DaBaby is bringing the “Big Energy.”
Amid the controversy surrounding his career, the rapper got in the booth and hit back at his critics with a new freestyle. Over the instrumental to Latto’s hit single, Billion Dollar Baby started off by showing love to his baby mamas.
“I want no problem / Shout out to all the single women and my baby mamas / The world is yours / Even if I ever play with you, won’t play about you,” he raps.
How y’all feeling this morning? Y’all good ? pic.twitter.com/JsWnCcKo4H
— DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) November 9, 2022
At the end of his minute-long flow, he clapped back at his detractors, claiming it’s all part of a plan to smear his name.
“After I drop this one, they gonna have to go make up some more shit and pay some ni**as to push some more shit,” he said. “They doing good at it too. They got a lot of y’all ni**as fooled, man. A lot of y’all ni**as lost in the sauce ’cause I stayed quiet for so long and let you ni**as just push this bullshit.”
Earlier this week, DaBaby was roasted over reports that he was having trouble selling out a 1500-capacity venue on his “Baby on Baby 2” tour. Tickets for his Nov. 15 show in Birmingham, Alabama cost $22.50, but there was a buy one, get one promotion to drive sales.
DaBaby brushed off the criticism, posting a video of the crowd from his packed Boston show and writing, “STOP IT.”