News Rich Fury/Getty Images DaBaby Claps Back at Critics on 'Big Energy' Freestyle / 11.09.2022

DaBaby is bringing the “Big Energy.”

Amid the controversy surrounding his career, the rapper got in the booth and hit back at his critics with a new freestyle. Over the instrumental to Latto’s hit single, Billion Dollar Baby started off by showing love to his baby mamas.

“I want no problem / Shout out to all the single women and my baby mamas / The world is yours / Even if I ever play with you, won’t play about you,” he raps.

How y’all feeling this morning? Y’all good ? pic.twitter.com/JsWnCcKo4H — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) November 9, 2022

At the end of his minute-long flow, he clapped back at his detractors, claiming it’s all part of a plan to smear his name.

“After I drop this one, they gonna have to go make up some more shit and pay some ni**as to push some more shit,” he said. “They doing good at it too. They got a lot of y’all ni**as fooled, man. A lot of y’all ni**as lost in the sauce ’cause I stayed quiet for so long and let you ni**as just push this bullshit.”

Earlier this week, DaBaby was roasted over reports that he was having trouble selling out a 1500-capacity venue on his “Baby on Baby 2” tour. Tickets for his Nov. 15 show in Birmingham, Alabama cost $22.50, but there was a buy one, get one promotion to drive sales.

DaBaby brushed off the criticism, posting a video of the crowd from his packed Boston show and writing, “STOP IT.”