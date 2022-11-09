News Dave Bjerke/Getty Images Snoop Dogg Biopic in the Works at Universal Pictures / 11.09.2022

Snoop Dogg is ready to tell his story.

The rap icon’s life is being developed into a movie for Universal Pictures. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the “definitive biopic” will be directed by Allen Hughes, who helmed movies such as Menace II Society and Dead Presidents.

The project has been a long time coming for Snoop, who is heavily involved. It will mark the inaugural film from Snoop’s Death Row Pictures and will incorporate music from his legendary catalog.

“I waited a long time to put this project together because I wanted to choose the right director, the perfect writer, and the greatest movie company I could partner with that could understand the legacy that I’m trying to portray on screen, and the memory I’m trying to leave behind,” Snoop said in a statement. “It was the perfect marriage. It was holy matrimony, not holy macaroni.”

Hughes added, “Snoop Dogg is one of the most internationally beloved figures in hip-hop. There’s just something about his energy that brings people of all walks of life together. Snoop Dogg, not just the artist, but the man and his brand, has transcended generations with his connection and appeal to audiences. His story is so authentic and utterly inspiring, and to have the opportunity to tell his story allows me to go back to the hood 30 years after Menace II Society, and say more now than I could then.”

Joe Robert Cole will also bring Snoop’s story to life as the film’s writer. He worked on the original Black Panther movie and its sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and was a writer-producer on FX’s “American Crime Story: The People vs. OJ Simpson.”

“I’ve been a fan of Snoop since ‘Deep Cover,'” said Cole. “His music and the films of Allen Hughes have left an indelible mark on me over my life. What excites me most is the humanity of Snoop’s journey to international icon. Universal has proven they can guide a movie like this to something special. I’m proud to be a part of the team.”

Universal has previously had success with rap biopics including 2015’s Straight Outta Compton about N.W.A, which grossed over $200 million, and Eminem’s 2002 blockbuster 8 Mile, which did $250 million at the box office and won an Oscar for Best Original Song for “Lose Yourself.”

The announcement comes as Snoop has signed with talent agency WME to represent him in all areas. Earlier this year, he acquired his former label Death Row Records, once home to Tupac and Dr. Dre.