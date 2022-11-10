New Music Burak Cingi/Redferns Chris Brown to Release New Christmas Music / 11.10.2022

It’s about to be a Breezy Christmas.

Chris Brown is giving fans some new music that is sure to put them in the Christmas spirit. Taking to his Instagram Story, he announced plans to drop an original Christmas song just in time for the holiday season.

“I’m making a new Christmas song this year!!! Been too long,” he wrote, while seemingly revealing the title, “It’s Giving Christmas.”

Chris Brown reveals he’s making a new Christmas song this year. pic.twitter.com/nXZH58InzT — Chris Brown Live (@cblivee) November 10, 2022

This would not be his first time releasing music for the holidays. Breezy famously covered Donny Hathaway’s “This Christmas” for the This Christmas soundtrack in 2007. He also starred alongside Idris Elba, Loretta Devine, and Regina King in the comedy.

In 2017, he dueted with Ella Mai on the Mustard-produced “This X-Mas” for his deluxe album, Heartbreak on a Full Moon – Cuffing Season: 12 Days of Christmas.

It’s unclear when Chris plans to release his festive tune, but fans can’t wait for his holiday gift.

Chris Brown is releasing a new christmas song and I want it to be something like this 😩 pic.twitter.com/D0lwgJksx7 — ʜᴇʟᴏ (@hwloiza) November 10, 2022

Chris brown said he’s making a new Christmas song & my heart is just smiling!! I can not wait 😍🥹 — Lil lisa 💙🌻 (@lisaathatone) November 10, 2022

Chris Brown said he’s making a new Christmas song this year and I’m hype cause the streets need that. — 𝒥.🫧 (@earthtojalyn) November 10, 2022

.@ChrisBrown I need a Christmas song I can play around my mom. I know what you are thinking my nigga but please keep it PG 😂 pic.twitter.com/XOt87J9Ghv — T O M I (@rnbtomi) November 10, 2022

Last month, Chris dropped a video for his viral hit “Under the Influence,” which continues to rise up the charts. It is currently No. 21 on the Billboard Hot 100.