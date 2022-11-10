Chris Brown

Burak Cingi/Redferns

Chris Brown to Release New Christmas Music

By Devin
  /  11.10.2022

It’s about to be a Breezy Christmas.

Chris Brown is giving fans some new music that is sure to put them in the Christmas spirit. Taking to his Instagram Story, he announced plans to drop an original Christmas song just in time for the holiday season.

“I’m making a new Christmas song this year!!! Been too long,” he wrote, while seemingly revealing the title, “It’s Giving Christmas.”

This would not be his first time releasing music for the holidays. Breezy famously covered Donny Hathaway’s “This Christmas” for the This Christmas soundtrack in 2007. He also starred alongside Idris Elba, Loretta Devine, and Regina King in the comedy.

In 2017, he dueted with Ella Mai on the Mustard-produced “This X-Mas” for his deluxe album, Heartbreak on a Full Moon – Cuffing Season: 12 Days of Christmas.

It’s unclear when Chris plans to release his festive tune, but fans can’t wait for his holiday gift.

Last month, Chris dropped a video for his viral hit “Under the Influence,” which continues to rise up the charts. It is currently No. 21 on the Billboard Hot 100.

New Music
Chris Brown

