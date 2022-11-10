News French Montana Gets Camel From Swizz Beatz for His Birthday / 11.10.2022

What do you get the man who has everything? In French Montana’s case, a camel.

The rapper celebrated his 38th birthday with a bash at his Hidden Hills mansion on Wednesday night. There was no shortage of stars on the guest list including Chris Brown, Lil Durk, Jamie Foxx, Vin Diesel, Soulja Boy, Tiffany Haddish, and Swizz Beatz, who surprised the birthday boy with a camel.

French shared video of the Verzuz founder presenting him with the “Unforgettable” gift. No idea where French plans to keep his new pet, who seemed to be quite comfortable in his new home.

“My guy @therealswizzz got me a camel for my birthday,” French captioned the clip, while Swizz added, “Had to bring my brother a Big gift @saudibronx HBD @frenchmontana BX Zaaaaaaaa.”

Chris Brown at French Montana birthday party last night. 📸 pic.twitter.com/DQuMCxWGwl — BreezyRelated (@breezyrelated) November 10, 2022

French Montana at his birthday party with Lil Durk pic.twitter.com/V3J7ujwW5X — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) November 10, 2022

The camel wasn’t the only wildlife at the party. Guests also got up close with a snake that was wrapped around the shoulders of a belly dancer.

French is no stranger to exotic pets. He once owned a monkey named Julius Caesar, a surprise gift from producer Mally Mall, and two pet tigers.

“Got so high last night bought 2 baby tigers,” he shared back in 2013.

French is keeping the celebration going. Tonight, he is set to drop his new single “Yes I Do.” His mixtape Coke Boys 6 arrives Dec. 9 featuring Chinx, Max B, and more.