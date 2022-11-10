Future attends The Future: A Gentlemans Club

Future Addresses Report He Changed His Last Name to 'Cash'

  11.10.2022

Future is feeling a whole lot richer.

An unconfirmed report claims that the “Commas” rapper, born Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn, has legally changed his last name to “Cash.” The story went viral on social media, but it’s unclear where it originated.

On Wednesday, Future took to his Instagram Stories to weigh in on the report. He reposted a headline and seemingly offered a confirmation. “Bag secured. Da biggest,” he commented.

While it’s uncertain if Future has actually changed his last name, there’s no doubt that he has been busy making money moves. In September, he sold his publishing catalog to Influence Media Partners in a deal valued in the high eight figures. The acquisition is comprised of 612 songs, spanning from 2004 to 2020.

Hndrxx, who released his album I Never Liked You earlier this year, can also be heard on the soundtrack to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. He collaborated with OG DAYV on the song “Limoncello.”

