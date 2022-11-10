News Getty Images Kanye West Reportedly Fired a Yeezy Employee for Requesting Drake's Music / 11.10.2022

Kanye West’s feud with Drake even caused internal drama.

Rolling Stone published a report on the behind-the-scenes chaos at Yeezy and interviewed more than a dozen staffers, who recalled their nightmare experiences working for West, including one employee who was allegedly fired for liking Drake.

Weeks before the debut of his first Yeezy collection in 2015, Ye was at his studio with his team of designers. While listening to his own music on the speakers, someone suggested he play something else.

West looked around the room before asking one of his employees for a suggestion. The staffer, who was more of a punk and rock fan, said they were caught off-guard and scrambled for an answer before landing on Drake.

“I thought, ‘Oh, he’s a rapper, I should probably mention some rap,'” said the staffer, who worked with Yeezy early on.

But his selection would end up costing him his job. “Big mistake — the next day I was fired,” claimed the former employee.

While the exact timing of the incident is unclear, it seemed to occur amid Ye and Drake’s years-long feud and prior to their December 2021 reunion.

Drake hinted that he and Ye have not truly reconciled since they came together on stage at the “Free Larry Hoover” concert in Los Angeles.

Enough already I done gave this man his flowers multiple times Let’s really see who are real ops are in this music game Imagine all the rappers on the same side and everyone cleaning up each others contracts It’s kingdom time Love Drake #lovespeech pic.twitter.com/egWA2VyV9Y — ye (@kanyewest) November 4, 2022

On his joint album with 21 Savage, Her Loss, the Toronto rapper revisited their reunion and insinuated that he only did so at the request of Rap-A-Lot CEO J. Prince.

“Linking with the opps, bitch, I did that shit for J. Prince / Bitch, I did it for the mob ties,” he raps on “Circo Loco.” “And I never been the one to go apologize / Me, I’d rather hit ’em up one more time.”

Ye responded to Drake, telling him to stop with the sneak disses. “Enough already I done gave this man his flowers multiple times,” he tweeted before urging Drake to unite with him against bad record deals. “Let’s really see who are real ops are in this music game. Imagine all the rappers on the same side and everyone cleaning up each others contracts. It’s kingdom time. Love Drake #lovespeech.”