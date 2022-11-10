New Music Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Nas Returns with 'King's Disease III' / 11.10.2022

Kingdom come.

It’s been two years since Nas released King’s Disease, and he’s back to claim the throne. The hip-hop legend makes it a trilogy with the third installment in his Grammy-winning series, King’s Disease III, which drops today via Mass Appeal Records.

Over Hit-Boy’s masterful production, God’s Son blesses the 17-track set, which opens with “Ghetto Reporter.” Other songs include “Michael & Quincy,” “Recession Proof,” “WTF SMH,” and “Don’t Shoot,” plus the bonus track “Til My Last Breath.”

The album arrives one year after Nas confirmed it on his surprise project Magic. “KD3 on the way, this just to feed the buzz,” he rapped on “Ugly.”

The original King’s Disease was released in August 2020, and went on to earn Nas his first Grammy for Best Rap Album. The sequel, King’s Disease II, came a year later featuring Lauryn Hill, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, YG, and Charlie Wilson.

Stream King’s Disease III below.