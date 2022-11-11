News Prince Williams/Wireimage Quavo, Offset, & Cardi B Reunite After Takeoff's Death / 11.11.2022

Quavo and Offset reunited to honor Takeoff.

The Migos rappers were spotted together for the first time since Takeoff’s tragic death on Nov. 1. Dressed in all black, they were seen leaving what appeared to be the late rapper’s wake on Thursday night.

In photos, obtained by Page Six, a somber Quavo wore dark sunglasses and a hat as he walked to a waiting black SUV. Offset also appeared in dark shades while taking a phone call.

They were joined by about a dozen other people including Cardi B, who wore a form-fitting dress and stiletto boots.

Quavo and Offset have not been seen together since Migos had a falling out earlier this year. It appears they have reconciled following the fatal shooting at a bowling alley in Houston that took Takeoff’s life.

While neither Quavo nor Offset have publicly commented on Takeoff’s death, Offset paid tribute to his cousin by changing his Instagram profile photo. Cardi also appeared to honor Takeoff by retweeting a video in which Migos discussed the importance of family.

The wake was held ahead of today’s public memorial at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. Around 20,000 people are expected to come together to honor Takeoff during his “Celebration of Life,” which will feature performances from Justin Bieber and Alicia Keys. Tickets were available for free to Georgia residents, but sold out shortly after going on sale.