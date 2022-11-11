New Music Yung Bleu Drops New Album 'TANTRA' Featuring Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, & ZAYN / 11.11.2022

Yung Bleu keeps the hits coming.

A little over a year since his last album, the Moon Boy lands another star-studded lineup for his second studio album TANTRA. In addition to Nicki Minaj on the lead single “Love in the Way,” the 17-track set includes collaborations with Lil Wayne, Fivio Foreign, Lucky Daye, Ty Dolla $ign, and Ne-Yo.

ZAYN joins Bleu Vandross on the ’80s-inspired “Fire Inside,” while Kelly Rowland adds her Grammy-winning vocals to “Freak Freak.”

In an interview with Apple Music, Bleu revealed that he set out to make “classic” music with the follow-up to his 2021 debut Moon Boy.

“I’m kind of summing up what’s been going on with my career now,” he told Zane Lowe. “My mind state, giving people some classic s**t and just some good songs. Just keep going down that path of giving people beautiful songs. Good songs. Songs that last. So it’s just one of those type of albums where I just take my time with it and just give people songs that’s gon’ last.”

Stream TANTRA below.