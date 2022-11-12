News Paras Griffin/Getty Images Quavo Pens Heartfelt Tribute to Takeoff / 11.12.2022

Quavo is keeping Takeoff’s memory alive.

The Migos rapper broke his silence for the first time since his nephew was shot and killed earlier this month. Taking to Instagram, Quavo shared his heartfelt tribute, which he delivered at Friday’s “Celebration of Life” memorial at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena.

He opened by reflecting on his inseparable bond and brotherhood with Takeoff, which began when they were kids growing up.

“It’s so hard to tell you Ima miss you because you always with me and we did everything together,” he said. “Since we were kids you been by my side lookin up at me, them eyes waiting on me to make the next move … You never competed with me, we were always on same team.”

Quavo recalled their love for wrestling and how they dreamed of being tag team partners in WWE, and described Takeoff as the “most unbothered person in the world.”

“Super quiet though, quietest in the room but paid attention to everything going on in the room, always been like that!!! Nothing ever really bothered Take and he didn’t bother anybody,” he said. “He never got mad, he never raised his voice, and when he did, he silenced the room because what Take said was law and he wasn’t changing his mind fa na.”

He also noted his sense of humor (“By far the funniest person in room”) and how Takeoff took his time with everything, even if it meant they were late. “We called it the ‘Takeoff Time.’ Whenever we would be running late to the shows, he would always say, ‘God will get us there on time.’ Some shows God did, some shows we were late. Point is he trusted God though.”

It was Takeoff who dreamed of becoming a rapper while Quavo played several sports, but wasn’t sure what he wanted to do.

“Growing up he knew every song off the Hot Boyz album, every lyric word for word and he was cursing up a storm,” he recalled. “Mama heard him rapping, took the CD and said that music was too grown for us.. until we won the Boys and Girls Club talent show together performing ‘Get Ya Roll On’ by Big Timers, it was all good then.”

He credited Takeoff for coming up with Migos’ iconic flow. “This triplet flow and the rest was HISTORY,” he wrote. “He never worried about titles, credit, or what man got the most shine, that wasn’t him. He didn’t care about none of that as along we brought it back home to the family!”

Quavo admitted that he didn’t like calling Takeoff his nephew (“We always knew we were way closer than that”), but now he realizes that he had a greater purpose.

“Now I finally get it… You are OUR angel watching me and watching us this whole time in living form making sure EVERYONE FELT UR LOVE AND HUGS while u here and u made our dreams come true,” he said. “I’m just proud be in your life. I’m proud to be ya UNCLE. I’m proud we saw the world and done things we couldn’t ever imagine together.”

He acknowledged all the blessings Takeoff bestowed on his family (“I’m proud to say I’ve seen your blessings”) and vowed to “continue to keep your name alive as long as I live.”

“It’s always my responsibility to look after my nephews and nieces I will do that before we make moves or any decisions we gon always say ‘what would Take think?'” he asked. “Me and u knew we gon always be with each other for life and jus like now we gon see each other again.”

Quavo ended his note, “I love you with all my heart. I’ll never leave you I guess God jus ain’t need my help. So can you ask Him for me what I gotta do to be with you again!!! In a place where there’s no pain, no demons, no jealousy, no envy, no greed. Whatever we have to do God to be at that place of paradise send us the tools now cuz we wanna be with Take. Love you nephew!”

In addition to Quavo, Offset and Drake were among the speakers at Friday’s memorial, which included performances from Justin Bieber, Chlöe Bailey, and Yolanda Adams.

Cardi B also penned some heartfelt words to Takeoff, which she posted on Instagram. “I am heartbroken but I am grateful for all the precious memories we got to share while you were here with us,” she wrote. “This has truly been a nightmare and the pain is incomparable.” Read her message below.