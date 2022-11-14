News Prince Williams/Wireimage Chris Brown Addresses Confusion Over 'Under the Influence' Lyrics / 11.14.2022

Chris Brown is setting the record straight.

The singer’s hit “Under the Influence” is blowing up the charts, but its lyrics have also caused confusion. Some fans have been singing “Fu**in’ Robitussin,” while others thought he was saying “Fu**ing, rubbing, touching” at the beginning of the song.

The confusion even sparked a debate on Twitter. “So Chris Brown ain’t say Fu**ing robitussin ?? He said fu**ing, rubbing, touching ??” Q. Ricch asked.

So Chris Brown ain’t say Fucking robitussin ?? He said fucking, rubbing, touching ?? — 𝑸. 𝑹𝒊𝒄𝒄𝒉 💎 (@q_withthewaves) November 14, 2022

After the tweet went viral with 100,000 engagements, Chris himself responded by clearing the air.

“They been messing up lyrics lately on these music platforms … YALL BEEN HAVING A FIELD DAY WITH UNDER THE INFLUENCE,” he wrote in an Instagram Story.

He revealed that the correct lyrics are “It’s fu**king Robitussin” and “Your body light weight speaks to me.”

HERE 😭 Chris Brown cleared the air HIMSELF about the lyrics 😂 : pic.twitter.com/pWaQRoILz5 — The Nostalgia Queen (@Snow_Blacck) November 14, 2022

“Under the Influence” was originally included on the extended edition of Chris’ 2019 album Indigo, but had a resurgence after it went viral on TikTok. Last month, he released an official video for the three-year-old song.

Chris has also announced a tour named after his platinum hit, which is currently No. 21 on the Billboard Hot 100. Starting in February, he will head to Europe on his “Under the Influence” tour.