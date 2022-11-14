News Getty Images Drake Covers Up Taylor Swift's Name on Billboard Chart / 11.14.2022

Is Drake throwing shade at Taylor Swift?

On Monday, the 6 God shared his reaction after he and 21 Savage debuted an impressive 8 entries in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 for songs off their joint album Her Loss. However, they missed out on the No. 1 spot, which was occupied by Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” for a third week.

Drake is seemingly feeling some type of way about not getting another No. 1. He posted a screenshot of the top 10 and completely blocked out Taylor’s name with a series of emojis including a man getting a head massage, the popcorn bucket, eight ball, and crying-laughing face.

Drake covers Taylor Swift’s name and her track “Anti-Hero” as he celebrates occupying 8/10 of the Billboard Hot 100 Top 10. pic.twitter.com/DZLpPc3Qm3 — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) November 14, 2022

However, he didn’t mark up Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy,” which sits at No. 10 on the chart.

“@21savage congrats my brother,” Drake captioned the post.

Taylor has not addressed Drake’s pettiness, but her army of fans did take notice.

drake being petty towards taylor because she blocked him on the charts… like bffr it was YOUR decision to release your album right after hers 😭 — emma 🌙💫 (@midnightsalbum) November 14, 2022

when bab bunny broke drake’s records he congratulated him. when taylor broke his records and stayed at number 1, he threw a mini temper tantrum. he clearly hates women. megan the stallion and now taylor dude reevaluate your life fr @Drake — 𝐀𝐁𝐁𝐘 (@_abby_r0se) November 14, 2022

drake should know better than to make an enemy of taylor because we all know she’ll find a way to make sure the only certification his next album gets is riaa triple cardboard. — ً (@_____gabrieI) November 14, 2022

Taylor Swift put her kitten heel on Drake’s neck for Megan Thee Stallion and you can’t tell me differently. https://t.co/9FgjyDAruU — Titan (@TheTitanBaddie) November 14, 2022

Prior to this, there weren’t any known issues between the two. In fact, they even reportedly teamed up on an unreleased diss track aimed at Kanye West. Taylor also rapped along to Drake and Future’s “Jumpman” in a 2016 commercial for Apple Music.

While he may not have the No. 1 song in the country, Drake did unseat Taylor’s album Midnights from the top of the Billboard 200 as Her Loss opens with 404,000 equivalent album units.