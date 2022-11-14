New Music Highway Drops New EP 'Livin Like That' / 11.14.2022

Highway is Livin Like That.

The Seattle rapper continues to show why he’s one of the most exciting new voices in hip-hop with his second project of 2022, which arrives via Victor Victor Worldwide/Geffen Records.

The 5-track EP opens with “We Can Go,” co-produced by Internet Money’s Nick Mira, and also features standouts like “No Guitar” and “By Myself” featuring Destroy Lonely.

Livin Like That follows Highway’s major-label debut mixtape, which dropped in June and spawned the breakout single “Cash Talk (No Talkin).”

And this is only the beginning for the 23-year-old rising star, who got his start producing for artists like Chief Keef.

“My goal is to create something more distinct where you can say, ‘We know for sure, whoever this is with this sound, we know he’s from Seattle,'” he told The Seattle Times. “[I want to] kind of be a pioneer in that in my own way, creating the influence to let people feel like they can follow along and kind of see the blueprint.”

Stream Livin Like That below.