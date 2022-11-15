News Getty Images Nas Appears to Respond After 21 Savage Calls Him 'Not Relevant' / 11.15.2022

Nas is taking the high road.

The hip-hop legend found himself in the headlines this week after 21 Savage questioned his relevancy in today’s music scene.

“He’s not relevant,” the Her Loss rapper said during a Twitter Spaces chat before explaining why. “He just has a loyal ass fanbase. He just has a loyal fanbase and he still makes good ass music.”

Damn 21 Savage said Nas is irrelevant pic.twitter.com/T7ZLGgRxWd — ꜰʟᴀᴍᴇ (@LAxFLAME) November 14, 2022

After facing backlash for his controversial comments, 21 denied that he was taking a shot at Nas. “I would never disrespect nas or any legend who paved the way for me y’all be tryna take stuff and run with it,” he tweeted.

I would never disrespect nas or any legend who paved the way for me y’all be tryna take stuff and run with it 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Saint Laurent Don (@21savage) November 14, 2022

Nas, who released his album King’s Disease III on Friday, appeared to break his silence. On Tuesday, he posted a photo of himself while seemingly laughing off 21’s assessment. In his caption, he included the crying laughing face emoji and the word “LOVE.”

Fans applauded Nas in the comments. “A King’s response!” wrote one, while another added, “Relevant.”

While Nas doesn’t seem to be bothered by 21’s comments, Kodak Black was among those who called out the Slaughter Gang MC for disrespecting the Queens icon. “How the f**k Nas irrelevant?” he asked on Instagram Live. “Ni**a smoking dick… You crazy. Nas that boy. You trippin’.”

Kodak has his own issues with 21. Days earlier, Savage said he would “smoke” Kodak in a Verzuz battle. “Before all this Drake sh*t, I been having hits. I been having diamond songs. I’m probably the only ni**a of this generation to go platinum with no features,” he boasted.