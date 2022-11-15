News Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images Watch the First Trailer for the Nipsey Hussle Docuseries / 11.15.2022

The Marathon will be televised.

A docuseries about Nipsey Hussle is coming in 2023 from LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Company and Hussle’s Marathon Films. The project will chronicle the late rapper’s life, from his childhood growing up in Crenshaw to his career as a musician and activist.

According to Deadline, the docuseries includes exclusive access to Nipsey’s inner circle, never-before-seen archival footage, and interviews with more than 50 of his friends and family including Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Diddy, and Lauren London.

The series was directed and executive produced by Emmy-nominated director One9 (Nas: Time is Illmatic). Nipsey’s children, Emani and Kross, also serve as executive producers, along with James, Carter, Jamal Henderson, and Philip Bryon.

“It’s an incredible honor for SpringHill to have a part in sharing Nipsey’s story and legacy with the world,” said LeBron. “He used his gift to give back to his community and lived what it means to inspire, empower, and uplift others along the way. His words, his ambition, and his actions stick with me to this day as he continues to inspire myself, our company, and people everywhere.”

Samiel “Blacc Sam” Asghedom, Hussle’s older brother, added, “The family has taken the proper time and care needed to ensure that Nipsey’s life story be detailed and presented correctly and accurately. We are honored to be able to cement Nipsey’s legacy with this epic docu-series of his life. Nipsey said, “‘If they made a story about my life, it better be a classic.'”

Watch the first trailer below.