Offset Shares Heartbreaking Tribute to Takeoff

Offset is opening up about the “unbearable” loss of Takeoff.

For the first time since Takeoff’s tragic death two weeks ago, Offset returned to social media to mourn his Migos brother. In his heartbreaking tribute, Offset said he’s struggled to find the right words to say as he comes to terms with the devastating loss.

“The pain you have left me with is unbearable,” he began. “My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words. I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality, and reality feels like a nightmare.”

Offset, who previously changed his Instagram avatar to Takeoff, shared a slideshow of photos and video while reflecting on their brotherhood. “Every time you would see me, you didnt give me a dap you gave me a hug,” he wrote. “I wish I could hug you one last time. Laugh one last time. Smoke one one last time. Perform one last time.”

“I know someone with a soul like yours is in heaven now,” he continued. “I hope you can see how much we love you and miss you. You have left a hole in my heart that will never be filled. Give me strength, give your brothers strength, give your family strength.”

In closing, he wrote, “Even though I know you will always be with us, throw me a lil sign or a beautiful dream. I love you forever, 4L and after.”

On Friday, an emotional Offset took the stage during Takeoff’s memorial at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, where he credited Takeoff for Migos’ signature triplet flow. Quavo and Drake also spoke during the “Celebration of Life” ceremony, which featured performances from Justin Bieber and Chlöe Bailey.

Quavo penned his own emotional tribute to his nephew, who was shot and killed outside a Houston bowling alley earlier this month.

“Now I finally get it… You are OUR angel watching me and watching us this whole time in living form making sure EVERYONE FELT UR LOVE AND HUGS while u here and u made our dreams come true,” wrote Quavo. “Me and u knew we gon always be with each other for life and jus like now we gon see each other again.”