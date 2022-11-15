Summer Walker attends the Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective

Summer Walker Reacts to Grammy Snub

By Devin
  /  11.15.2022

The Grammy nominations were announced this morning and there were several noticeable snubs including Summer Walker.

The R&B singer’s 2021 album Still Over It was shut out of the nominations, despite its critical and commercial success.

The snub didn’t go unnoticed by Summer’s fans, who called out The Recording Academy.

Now Summer herself has addressed the snub, sharing her thoughts in an Instagram Story. Instead of directing her anger at the Grammys, she acknowledged her fans for all their support.

“& as for the grammys for a second time, the math is literally not mathing,” she wrote. “I was gone post some numbers but it’s ok, at least the streets fuq with me. y’all always pack out every show & support everytime I drop so thanks for the love I do receive.”

It wasn’t a complete shutout though as Summer did receive her first Grammy nomination for Album of the Year for her work on Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. Summer is featured on the song “Purple Hearts.”

This isn’t the first time the Grammys have failed to acknowledge Summer. Her 2019 debut Over It also didn’t receive any nominations.

Other R&B artists including Ari Lennox, Brent Faiyaz, and Kehlani were also noticeably omitted from this year’s nominations, along with rappers like Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion.

Beyoncé leads with nine nominations at the 65th annual Grammys, followed by Kendrick Lamar and Adele. GloRilla also earned her first nomination for Best Rap Performance, while Latto picked up her first two nods for Best New Artist and Best Melodic Rap Performance.

