Blueface Arrested for Attempted Murder, Video Surfaces of Alleged Shooting / 11.16.2022

Blueface was arrested on Tuesday on attempted murder charges.

The “Thotiana” rapper, whose real name is Johnathan Porter, was taken into custody after he allegedly fired a weapon during shooting in Las Vegas last month. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on warrants for attempted murder with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm at or into an occupied structure, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Earlier today, LVMPD detectives arrested 25-year-old Johnathan Porter for a shooting that took place on October 8 near Sunset Rd. and S. Las Vegas Blvd. Click here for more: https://t.co/mzLjQW30ti pic.twitter.com/uM4v7juT6n — LVMPD (@LVMPD) November 16, 2022

According to TMZ, Blueface was outside Lo-Lo’s Chicken & Waffles with his girlfriend Chrisean Rock in Vegas when officers arrested him in what appears to be an undercover operation.

TMZ has also obtained video of the Oct. 8 incident where he is accused of pulling a gun on the driver of a truck.

The black-and-white surveillance clip shows the 25-year-old rapper outside a Las Vegas club when a vehicle approaches. Blueface allegedly pulls out a weapon before firing it multiple times at the driver as they speed off.

video surfaces of Blueface allegedly shooting a man 👀😳 pic.twitter.com/sPkvhpYSzu — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) November 16, 2022

Sources claim that the driver was attacked by Blueface’s crew at the club earlier in the evening. Blueface was reportedly not directly involved in the fight. The video appears to show what happened after the man pulled up on Blueface and his crew in his car as they were leaving. The man allegedly asked “Who hit me?” before shots rang out.

Following Blueface’s arrest, Chrisean took to Instagram to show her support for her boyfriend after being told that she should leave him. “Stop playin’. Ni**a never left me when I went in,” she said. “That’s all that matters. He coming home.”

Blueface’s bail has been set at $50,000. He is set to appear in court on Jan. 24.