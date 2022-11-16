News Kevin Winter/Getty Images Drake Reveals His Favorite Songs / 11.16.2022

Drake may have more slaps than The Beatles, but there are a few songs that stand above the rest.

Ahead of the release of Her Loss, the 6 God paid a surprise visit to Florida International University where he spoke with students during hospitality guru David Grutman’s class.

During his hour-long conversation with the nearly 400 students, Drake dished out career advice and was asked to name his favorite songs, which include “God’s Plan.”

“Sometimes you forget what seems like the easiest ones really weren’t that easy,” he said. “Even ‘God’s Plan’ is another example of a song that I still feel has great integrity. It’s not like a corny song.”

He recalled the story behind his 2018 chart-topping hit. “Obviously a lot of people associate it with the video and it’s assumed that it’s this positive, uplifting song,” he said. “But I remember I wrote that song for like my dawgs. That was for the guys. We were turning up. I felt like I was talking crazy on there and then all of a sudden, it became this motivational record. I was like, ‘Alright, I don’t know if they read the lyrics.'”

Drake speaks on his favorite songs he’s made 👀💯 pic.twitter.com/o8ODUzA5ss — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) November 16, 2022

Drake’s favorites also include a pair of songs off his 2016 album Views, “Fire & Desire” and “Feel No Ways.”

“I love that song because it always makes me feel the excitement from when I made it,” he said of the latter. “I feel always as good as when I made it, which is tough because sometimes songs get played out.”

According to Page Six, the Grammy winner also spoke about his Views hit “One Dance,” admitting that it was a risky song to make because Afrobeats wasn’t as popular at the time.

“The risk and foresight it took to make that song, I’m obviously very proud of,” he said of the Wizkid-assisted track.

He also explained to students why he didn’t want to follow the traditional album rollout with Her Loss. Instead, he and 21 Savage staged their own “press run,” with fake appearances on “SNL,” NPR’s Tiny Desk, and Howard Stern.

“I just feel so used and burnt out by the end of it, like I’m giving all my energy,” said Drake.

It worked as Her Loss debuted atop the Billboard 200 with 404,000 equivalent album units, earning the biggest week for a hip-hop/R&B set and the fourth-largest streaming week for any album this year.