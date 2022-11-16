News Getty Images The Game, Doja Cat Share Support for Nicki Minaj After Grammy Snub / 11.16.2022

Justice for Nicki Minaj.

The Grammy nominations were announced on Tuesday and the rap queen was noticeably absent from the list despite releasing a series of successful singles including “Super Freaky Girl,” which became her first solo No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Nicki has remained silent about the snub, but her fans and peers have taken to social media to voice their disappointment.

Nicki Minaj has no Grammy but her talent and impact in Hip-Hop is insane. She is the proof that you don’t need any award to stay relevant.

“They ask for the GOAT so they send me sleeze” pic.twitter.com/uwJpGq9gWq — 𝗭𝗶𝗻𝗮 (@nickivirals) November 15, 2022

I seriously hope this is gonna be the last time ever that Nicki Minaj will submit any of her projects for Grammy. It’s beyond ridiculous how unfair she gets treated every time during the nominations. — LERRY 👑 (@_AsiwajuLerry) November 15, 2022

We all knew Nicki wasn’t gonna get any Grammy nominations. Does that diminishes her work? Hell no! This woman has broken records, sold out arenas, and still producing number one hits. Nicki is legendary and her impact will continue to reign Grammy or not! #NickiMinaj — PARTYNEXTSHORE_ (@partynextshore_) November 15, 2022

y’all saying if nicki kept her mouth shut she would’ve been nominated.. but kanye peed on a whole grammy and got another one?? make it make sense..😭 — JA (@sleezyjamie) November 15, 2022

The Game, who appeared in Nicki’s video for “Pills N Potions,” also came to her defense. He reposted a headline about the snub on his Instagram Story while crediting Nicki for opening doors for today’s female rappers.

“This is funny because Nicki is hands down the reason the female rap game of this era is thriving the way it is!” he wrote. “Literally nuts mfs act any differently.”

The Game defends Nicki Minaj against the Grammys 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/w8ddWUlfBN — Hardwhite (@HARDWHlTE) November 16, 2022

Doja Cat also appeared to show her support for her “Say So” collaborator by responding to a fan who asked why she didn’t speak out about her five Grammy nods. When asked if it was to show her support for Nicki, who she previously declared the “queen of rap,” Doja responded, “basically.”

basically — fart (@DojaCat) November 15, 2022

Last month, Nicki–who has yet to win a Grammy despite all her accomplishments–called out The Recording Academy after they removed “Super Freaky Girl” from the rap categories and decided that it should compete for the pop awards.

While explaining her case, she pointed to another Grammy contender, Latto’s “Big Energy.” “If ‘Super Freaky Girl’ is pop, then so is ‘Big Energy.’ If you move ‘Super Freaky Girl’ out of rap and put it in pop, do the same thing with ‘Big Energy,'” she said.

In the end, Latto received two nominations including Best New Artist and Best Melodic Rap Performance while Nicki was completely shut out.

Nicki wasn’t the only Grammy snub. Summer Walker also didn’t receive any nominations for her album Still Over It, prompting a response from the singer.