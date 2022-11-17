News Bennett Raglin/BET/Getty Images R&B Singer B. Smyth Dead at 28 / 11.17.2022

B. Smyth has died.

The R&B singer, born Brandon Smith, passed away on Thursday morning from respiratory failure at the age of 28. His older brother Denzil shared the sad news, revealing that Smyth had a long battle with a lung disease known as pulmonary fibrosis.

Denzil thanked fans for their support and asked for privacy while his family grieves. “It’s a tough time right now for me, for my family, and we’re just trying to do our best to cope in this situation,” Denzil said in a video, which he shared on Instagram. “He wanted me to make this video to let you guys know that he appreciates everything that you guys did for him, all the love and support.”

Smyth was best known for songs like “Might Cuff U,” “Ride Good,” “Twerkaholic,” and “Twerkaholic, Pt. 2,” which spawned a viral dance challenge.

“All those new TikToks and Instagram Reels made him really, really happy and he was able to have a smoother process,” added Denzil. “All the love and light that you guys were sending him and showing him on social media, he really felt it.”

Born in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. in 1994, B. Smyth was just a teenager when he started posting covers of popular songs from Rihanna and Miguel on YouTube. In 2012, he landed a deal with Motown Records where he released his debut EP The Florida Files. His most recent project, Unreleased…, arrived in August. Throughout his career, he collaborated with artists like Rick Ross, Young Thug, Future, and 2 Chainz, who appeared on his 2012 single “Leggo.”

Smyth’s peers including Snoop Dogg, Sammie, Mike WiLL Made-It, and Breland took to social media to mourn the tragic loss.

“This one HURTS,” Breland commented on The Shade Room. “Spent years working with this man and pushing each other to be great. Sleeping on couches and scheming about the future. Love to his family and his little boy.”